C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 4,950 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.08% of Arco Platform worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

