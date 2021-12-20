C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,054,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,773.28. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

