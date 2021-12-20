C WorldWide Group Holding A S Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,629,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

