C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 1,061 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

