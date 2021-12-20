C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 120 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.25 and its 200 day moving average is $486.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.