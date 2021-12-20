Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.