Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of CZR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.78. 31,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,803. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

