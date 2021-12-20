California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 14,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 703,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,400 shares of company stock worth $26,776,714 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

