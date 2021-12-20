Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 851,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.45.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

