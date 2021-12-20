Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of CAMT opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78. Camtek has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

