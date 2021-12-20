Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

CPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,377.43). Insiders have bought a total of 71,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,724 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 34.16 ($0.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.63.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

