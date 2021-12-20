Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.84 million to $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGRN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.