Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 131,952 shares of company stock worth $266,509 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

