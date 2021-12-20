Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

