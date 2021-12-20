Carry (CRE) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Carry has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $91.45 million and $9.52 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002278 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

