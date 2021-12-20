Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $319.65 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,546,311,384 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,934,412 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

