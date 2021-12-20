Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.95. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,019. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

