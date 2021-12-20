Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 202,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.66. 169,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,577. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.