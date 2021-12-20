Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $30.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $901.78. 231,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,492,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.44. The company has a market cap of $905.63 billion, a PE ratio of 293.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.90.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

