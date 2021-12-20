Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $5.19 on Monday, hitting $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,033. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

