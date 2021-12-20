Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.71. 23,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,811. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24.

