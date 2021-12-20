Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,714. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

