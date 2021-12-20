Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 44,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

