Cedar Capital LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

