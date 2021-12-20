Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce sales of $64.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $10,209,000.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock remained flat at $$8.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,191. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

