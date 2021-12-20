Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 495,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter worth $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

