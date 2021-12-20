Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$20.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.36. 4,068,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$28.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

