Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $629,562.14 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10.

Shares of CNC opened at $83.02 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

