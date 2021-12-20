Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $629,562.14 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10.
Shares of CNC opened at $83.02 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
