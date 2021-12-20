Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

