Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CNTG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 8,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. Centogene has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

