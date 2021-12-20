Centric Swap Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $2.21 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

