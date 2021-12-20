Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $750,500.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $31.59 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

