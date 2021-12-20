C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 70.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $2,383,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $745,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.16. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.