CHADS VC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $117.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $117.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,453,928 coins and its circulating supply is 46,316,434 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.