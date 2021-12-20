ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.23. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

