ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $9,362,080.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 468,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,362,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64.

NYSE CHPT opened at $19.03 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 192.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

