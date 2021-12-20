Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.09.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

