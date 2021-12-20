Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Up 2.8%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.29. 56,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,086,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

