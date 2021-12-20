Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 66.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.11. 747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,032. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

