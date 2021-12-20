ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

