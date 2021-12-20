Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.