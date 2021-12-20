Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.24. 125,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

