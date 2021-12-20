Chevron (CVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

12/6/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 42.7% year to date, slightly more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 42.4% during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard compared to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

12/3/2021 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

11/19/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Get Chevron Co alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.