Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,208 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

