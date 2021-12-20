Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.12

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00006801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $773,508.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

