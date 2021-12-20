Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

