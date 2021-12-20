CIBC Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 404,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

