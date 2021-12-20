CIBC Begins Coverage on First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.32.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $31.79 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

