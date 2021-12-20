Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.