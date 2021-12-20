Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $11.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $426.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

